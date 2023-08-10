Surfside’s Jewish mayor under police protection after death threat from self-proclaimed Nazi

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger was placed under round-the-clock police protection after receiving a chilling death threat, sources tell Local 10 News.

Danzinger, an Orthodox Jew, received an email last Friday from someone who identified himself as being affiliated with a Nazi group, sources said, who suggested going to the mayor’s house to “teach his family a lesson.”

Local law enforcement and the FBI are investigating.

Surfside police and the mayor did not comment Thursday. Residents, however, weighed in.

“That’s super crazy,” resident Vivian Frank said. “People should mind their own business and work on themselves.”

“I mean, this is what we have today,” resident Joana Abraham said.

Local 10 News made a public records request for the email but an official said the town wouldn’t release it because it is part of an ongoing police investigation.

Danzinger, elected in 2022, is Surfside’s first-ever Orthodox Jewish mayor. A significant portion of the town’s residents are Orthodox Jews.