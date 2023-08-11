90º

Feds capture Illinois man wanted in Keys on 260+ child pornography charges

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

AURORA, Ill. – U.S. Marshals captured a suburban Chicago man wanted in South Florida for possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal agents in Illinois took Robert William Chiocca, 47, of Aurora, Illinois, into custody without incident Thursday, MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said. He faces more than 261 child pornography charges in the Florida Keys.

Linhardt said the investigation into Chiocca began after a female suspected he videotaped her showering at an Islamorada hotel.

“A large amount of child pornography was subsequently found on Chiocca’s phone,” Linhardt said.

Linhardt said Illinois authorities are also investigating Chiocca and said more charges may be pending. His mugshot wasn’t immediately available Friday.

