MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A roof collapse at a home in northwest Miami-Dade injured two people Friday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to dispatch records, the collapse happened at around 12:40 p.m. at a house in the 8400 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, in the West Little River area.

The victims, who are adults, were taken to a local hospital, an MDFR spokesperson said.

Officials haven’t elaborated on their conditions or given a suspected cause of the collapse.