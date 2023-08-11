Man accused of lighting neighbor’s Miami-Dade mobile home on fire, throwing fireworks at family

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly threw lit fireworks at his neighbors and their mobile home in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, 44-year-old Manuel Lazaro Suarez Perez was arrested Thursday and faces charges of first-degree arson, burglary, aggravated battery and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities said Miami-Dade police officers responded to the mobile home park along Krome Avenue and Northwest 185th Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they said a home was “completely destroyed” by the fire that was started by fireworks.

Suarez Perez’s arrest report stated that six people were sleeping inside the mobile home at the time of the incident and woke up once they smelled smoke.

Police said one of the victim’s daughters told detectives that the fire woke up everybody inside the home who scrambled to get out before it exploded.

Detectives said another victim told them that when he woke up and tried to escape the home, Suarez Perez threw several lit fireworks at him from a nearby trailer.

The victim was later taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital after sustaining burns to his back following the incident, according to the report.

Police said Suarez Perez was allegedly upset because the owner of the mobile home didn’t want him on their property anymore.

Suarez Perez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, where he is being held without bond.

He appeared in bond court Thursday, where a judge ordered him to stay away from the victims involved in the incident.