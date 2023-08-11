Miami police investigating Brickell hit-and-run that hurt 2 construction workers

Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a hit-and-run crash in the city’s Brickell neighborhood Friday morning that left two construction workers injured.

The crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Southwest Sixth Street, near Third Avenue in west Brickell.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue, said the victims, men aged 42 and 65, were taken to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital respectively with limb pain.

Both men were said to be stable and police later said doctors discharged the 42-year-old from the hospital.

Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police Department spokesperson, said detectives are looking for the driver of a blue Acura sedan in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.