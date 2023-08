A fire at a Broward County apartment building has forced residents from their homes.

It happened Thursday night at the Inverrary Club Apartments off Northwest 56th Avenue in Lauderhill.

Flames broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

First responders said at least two people were injured.

Officials did not say exactly how many people were displaced by the fire.