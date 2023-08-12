Messias 305 fan club celebrates Messi’s goal to Inter Miami victory

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, dribbles the ball in front of Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Julio Iglesias said he is a member of the new Messias 305, a growing group of fans who plan to follow Leo Messi to every single InterMiami CF game.

Iglesias was at the 22,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale to watch Messi score his eighth goal during five matches — in the 86th minute.

“It’s like a dream for us,” Iglesias said while wearing his new pink No. 10 jersey.

Inter Miami celebrated a 4-0 victory against Charlotte in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game. Josef Martinez and Robert Thomas also scored. The semifinal game against Philadelphia Union is next on Tuesday. Iglesias and his friends are going to Philadelphia.

Before Messi arrived Inter Miami had won five out of 22 matches. Beth Kapp was already an Inter Miami fan and he has felt the radical change in the team’s performance and the game’s ambiance.

“When we came before we had plenty of open spots all of the way around us, front, back, beside us,” Kapp said. “All of a sudden, you are elbow to elbow. Everyone is cheering together, stomping together, having a great time.”

Luis Medina said with Messi the prices for tickets just skyrocketed, but it’s worth it, and he won’t miss a game.

“These tickets were like $13 to sit in the lower bowl. What? Two months ago. Now they are all $100, $200, $300 a piece? It’s crazy,” Medina said.

Dillon Puckett said many fans are more attached to Messi than to Inter Miami, but their love for the team is growing.

“It’s electric! It’s not only for the city of Miami, but look the stadium is going to grow,” Puckett said. “They are talking about building a new stadium. I mean it’s just going to grow.”

