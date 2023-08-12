Shooting injures 3 in central Broward, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found three people injured after a shooting on Friday night in central Broward County.

The shooting was at about 8 p.m., near the corner of Northwest 24 Terrace and 14 Court, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Fire Rescue personnel treated one of the victims at the scene and took the other two to the hospital, according to BSO.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location