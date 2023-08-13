Dog found walking around with bullet hole in head, needs surgery and care

A dog was found with a bullet hole in her head but was somehow still walking and alert, and it is now recovering at a Miami-Dade animal hospital.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dog was found with a bullet hole in her head but was somehow still walking and alert, and it is now recovering at a Miami-Dade animal hospital.

Who shot her and why is not known.

Two-year-old Miracle she was shot in the head in North Miami Beach.

2-year-old dog Miracle is being treated after being found with a bullet hole in her head. (WPLG)

Animal control found her walking around with a bullet wound in her head.

The veterinarian doesn’t know where the bullet is, and it may still be lodged in her body.

Those taking care of her at Knowles Animal Clinic say she is in good spirits and is lucky to have survived.

Miracle will need a foster home for recovery.

“You can clearly see a bullet hole in her head, I guess she is a miracle because who survives that,” said Dana Marcus with iHeart Animal Rescue.

Miracle needs thousands of dollars of medical care. Anyone looking to help with those can find more information about doing so by clicking here.