Fatal crash involving dump truck reported on I-75 in Weston

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Saira Anwer, Reporter

WESTON, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning on Interstate 75 in Weston.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Glades Parkway.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6 a.m. as multiple police vehicles were at the scene along with a fire rescue truck.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a dump truck that struck a power pole, causing it to topple over.

The Glades Parkway exit is currently closed, but drivers can enter or exit from Indian Trace, Bonaventure Boulevard or U.S. 27.

No other details were immediately released about the crash.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

