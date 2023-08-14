Fatal crash involving dump truck reported on I-75 in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning on Interstate 75 in Weston.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Glades Parkway.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6 a.m. as multiple police vehicles were at the scene along with a fire rescue truck.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a dump truck that struck a power pole, causing it to topple over.

The Glades Parkway exit is currently closed, but drivers can enter or exit from Indian Trace, Bonaventure Boulevard or U.S. 27.

Traffic Advisory: All northbound and southbound lanes of Glades Parkway are closed at SR 84 due to an earlier accident.



All SB traffic must go east on SR84 to Indian Trace. The I-75 SB exit to Glades is closed. All NB traffic on Glades must make a U-turn at Glades Circle. pic.twitter.com/GNvWuTW1lO — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) August 14, 2023

No other details were immediately released about the crash.