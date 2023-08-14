Florida gas prices drop for 9 consecutive days after record highs

Florida gas prices have now dropped for nine consecutive days, retreating from 2023 highs.

According to AAA, just over a week ago, the state average reached $3.84 per gallon – the most expensive state average since August 2022.

But the state average has since declined, falling a total of 10 cents per gallon over nine days.

Sunday’s state average was $3.74 per gallon -- the lowest daily average price since July 31.

Still, Florida drivers are paying 8 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Last week, gasoline futures prices rebounded to the same levels that led to the 2023-highs we saw earlier this month. Since it can sometimes take a week or two before changes in the futures market hits the retail side, drivers could see gas prices move higher early this week or next.”

“It’s not uncommon to see gas prices fluctuate during the summer months,” Jenkins continued. “The long term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card. Gas prices could spike if a hurricane threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.91), Naples ($3.88), and Gainesville ($3.83).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.54), Panama City ($3.57), and Pensacola ($3.57).