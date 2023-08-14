Several arrested after car stolen with dog inside outside Miami-Dade Walmart

A man is heartbroken as he says his dog is still missing after his car was stolen with the dog inside it in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have made several arrests in Miami Gardens after a man’s car was stolen over the weekend with his dog still inside.

What was supposed to be a quick trip into a Walmart Supercenter turned into a nightmare for Daniel Prince who left his beloved dog “Koda” in his car.

“I had my dog in the car. I came outside 10 minutes max and my car was gone -- no dog nowhere to be seen,” Prince said.

After searching all Saturday, Prince says he returned to the area Sunday to hang flyers for his black German shepherd and stumbled upon a big clue.

“And I just happened to see them driving my stolen car as I was leaving, and I ended up following them,” he said.

Prince flagged down a police officer before he followed his stolen silver Volkswagen to a neighborhood near the Hard Rock Stadium at Northwest 199th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade police officers performed a traffic stop and took several people into custody.

Cops surrounded the vehicle during their investigation and searched the car.

“No dog to be found. I’m still looking for my dog,” Prince said.

Koda, who loves to play a good game of fetch, hasn’t been seen in at least two days.

Prince is hoping someone out there can change that.

“My heart sunk,” he said. “Honestly, I could care less about the car. I just really want to find my dog.”