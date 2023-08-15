Broward County man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off at Publix

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County man won the $1 million prize playing the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed this week.

According to Lottery officials, Thomas Hoshko, 69, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Hoshko bought the winning ticket from Publix, located at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the Sea.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.”