Reward offered for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami

Police are searching Kendra Gonzalez, 15, who was last seen in North Miami on Friday.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing and endangered in North Miami on Friday, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to the North Miami Police Department, Kendra Gonzalez was last seen in the North Miami area.

Authorities said Gonzalez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red logo, black biker shorts and peach slides. They also said she has brown hair down to her shoulders, green eyes and braces.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-0294 ext. 23126 or call 911.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-843-5678.