85º

LIVE

Local News

Coast Guard continues to search for Florida man who vanished at sea

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Coast Guard
A Florida man was last seen on Sunday in Port Richie and the Coast Guard found his boat empty at sea on Monday with no sign of him nearby. (Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard continued to search for a Florida man on Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Andre Nolasco, 57, vanished after he launched his boat on Sunday morning from Nick’s Park, at 7926 Bayview St., in Port Richey.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crew reported finding his boat empty on Monday about 8 miles west of Hudson.

Port Richey Police Captain Michael Koch told the ABC News Tampa Bay affiliate that Nolasco’s truck was still parked at Nick’s Park.

This is a developing story.

Related social media

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email