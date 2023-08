Move over mimosas, there’s a new brunch booze in the game.

Kellogg has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The new adult beverage available at select retailers nationwide and online in certain states.

