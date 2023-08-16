Man accused of exposing penis to 2 girls at Hobby Lobby, Walmart in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man Tuesday after they said he exposed his penis to two girls ages 4 and 9 in separate incidents at a Hobby Lobby and Walmart in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Oswaldo Luis Reyes, 48, is facing two counts of count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Authorities said the victim told her father that she and her grandmother were shopping at Hobby Lobby, located at 13899 SW 88th St., around 10 a.m. Tuesday, when she observed Reyes approaching her and exposing his penis through the hole in his shorts.

Police said after reviewing surveillance video from the Hobby Lobby, Reyes was seen entering and exiting the store on the date and time of the reported sex offense.

Additional surveillance video showed the victim and her grandmother entering and exiting the store at the same time as Reyes.

In a second arrest report, detectives said Reyes allegedly exposed his penis to a 9-year-old girl at a Walmart, located at 15885 SW 88th St. that same morning.

In that case, the victim told police she was shopping with her mother at Walmart when Reyes exposed his penis to the girl, police said.

According to detectives, after police obtained surveillance video, they said Reyes was seen entering the Walmart around 9 a.m. and began following the victim and her mother throughout the store.

At approximately 9:08 a.m., police said video showed the man appearing to expose his penis to the victim and then exiting the store around 9:20 a.m.

Authorities said when Reyes was found and taken into custody, he refused to speak with investigators.

As of Wednesday, Reyes was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where his bond was set at $50,000.