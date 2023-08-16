Man was driving recklessly when he caused crash killing pregnant woman in Broward, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 42-year-old man stands accused of reckless driving during a crash that killed a pregnant woman in May, in Broward County, records show.

Roscoe Shannon, of Boynton Beach, was at the Broward County main jail on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office records.

Deputies arrested Shannon on Tuesday on a warrant that Circuit Judge Judge Michael I. Rothschild had issued on Aug. 7, records show.

Deputies reported he was driving a white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado when he crashed on May 16 in the area of West Atlantic Boulevard and South Powerline Road in Pompano Beach, court records show.

Shannon is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, and two counts of reckless driving with damage to personal injury and property damage. A judge set his bond at $150,000, BSO inmate records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.

