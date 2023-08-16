Miami-Dade man stole FedEx truck from Pollo Tropical, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Two FedEx workers making a delivery to a Pollo Tropical restaurant in Homestead Tuesday morning watched a man take off with their truck, police said.

According to a police report, one of the delivery employees told officers the suspect wasn’t just any man: he used to be their co-worker.

Police said the theft happened just after 11:45 a.m. at the Latin-Caribbean chain’s location at 3094 NE 41st Place, just off Southwest 288th Street and Florida’s Turnpike.

After the victims called police, Homestead police officers were able to track down the stolen delivery truck less than an hour later and stopped it at Southwest 155th Avenue and 302nd Street in the nearby Leisure City area, according to an arrest report.

Officers took the suspect, Jossmar Perez Lazo, 28, of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody. Police said the truck had merchandise in it waiting to be delivered.

Perez Lazo, who lives in the Westchester area, didn’t speak to police after being detained, the report said.

Police took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on a $5,000 bond Wednesday after being charged with grand theft.