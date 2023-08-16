Mount Sinai specialist utilizes less invasive approach to ankle fusion

Each year nearly two million Americans visit the doctor for ankle pain from arthritis or an injury.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Each year nearly two million Americans visit the doctor for ankle pain from arthritis or an injury.

Among them is Coconut Creek resident Denea Wright, who five years ago was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a condition that ultimately led to drop foot, which made it difficult for her to walk.

“My body pretty much forced me to get something done to get my life back because my husband and I like to travel,” she said.

In the course of investigating her options, Wright found Dr. Ettore Vulcano, Director of Foot and Ankle Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

“Ankle pain can be secondary to a multitude of conditions. Acutely they can be secondary to a sprain or a fracture and in the long term they can really be secondary to conditions such as instability, neuromuscular conditions, arthritis and deformity of the ankle,” Vulcano said.

In cases where patients do not respond to less aggressive treatments and are not candidates for ankle replacement, Vulcano is able to help some with his own unique approach to ankle fusion surgery which is done through two small incisions in the skin.

“I was impressed with the results, the extremely low complication rate, the significantly lower pain post operatively and the patient satisfaction,” he said.

While she still supports her left foot with a brace, Wright is happy with the outcome and planning a future procedure on her right foot.

“I’m comfortable I’m more secure in what I’m doing how I’m moving,” she said.

There are some limitations for patients who undergo any type of ankle fusion procedure but they can typically enjoy activities of daily living and low impact sports without any problems.