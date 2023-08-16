Police ID suspect accused of beating, snatching man’s jewelry in Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday who they say attacked a man and then stole his jewelry in Coconut Grove last month.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, a man was walking in the area of Florida Avenue and Douglas Road in Coconut Grove around 1 a.m. on July 8, when he was allegedly beaten and robbed by 45-year-old Marco Antonio Roura.

The victim told detectives he was at the Oasis Hookah Lounge, located at 2977 McFarlane Rd., with a few of his friends and as he began to walk home, he was attacked by an unknown suspect, according to investigators.

According to the report, the victim also police that he was missing his Tiffany & Co. watch and a silver chain with an attached crucifix following the attack.

Following the attack, the victim was transported to Baptist Hospital where he sustained multiple facial fractures on the left side of his face and would need reconstructive surgery, police said.

After reviewing video surveillance from a city of Miami camera, police said the video revealed the victim at the corner of Florida Avenue and Douglas Road when Roura walked up to the victim, punched him in the face and then proceeded to get on top of him.

Police said they spoke to a witness on Aug 8 who said she observed Roura walking up to the victim and punching him and as he fell to the ground, he continued to punch and kick the victim.

The victim also stated that she noticed Roura grabbing something from the victim’s arm following the attack, authorities said.

The witness walked away from the scene and went to the Westar Gas Station, located at 3700 S. Dixie Highway, when shortly after, Roura arrived at the gas station and told the witness that he took a watch from the victim and sold it for $30.

The witness told police that she has known Roura for over 20 years and identified him through a single photo as the person who assaulted the victim.

Authorities said they Initially responded to a hate crime, but after a tedious and detailed investigation by Miami Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined that a hate crime did not occur.

According to jail records, Roura was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where he faces charges of strong-arm robbery and felony battery. His bond was set at $17,500.

Roura appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday morning where a judge found probable cause for the incident and could face additional charges.

The judge ordered Roura to stay away from the victim and 500 feet away from the victim’s home and place of employment.