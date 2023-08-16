School employee accused of sexually abusing teenage girl, records show

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 31-year-old man who works at Margate Middle School stands accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in Broward County, records show.

Maurice Powell told police officers during an investigation that he would be angry if a man did what he did to the teenage girl to his daughters, according to the arrest report.

The girl recorded a video of Powell naked in front of her at his home while his daughters were home sleeping, and said that he masturbated in front of her, according to the arrest report.

Police officers arrested Powell, of Tamarac, on Monday at 423 SW 74 Ave., in North Lauderdale, and Broward County prosecutors filed a felony case against him on Tuesday.

Powell is facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, lewd and lascivious exhibit, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and a weapons charge.

Powell appeared in bond court on Tuesday. A judge ordered him to stay away from minors and set his bond at $175,000. Records show he remained in the Broward County main jail on Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County Public Schools had yet to confirm Powell’s employment with the school in Margate on Wednesday morning.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.