Uber driver accused of sexually abusing intoxicated woman in Miami-Dade

DORAL, Fla. – A 43-year-old man sexually abused a 25-year-old woman while he was working as an Uber driver and she was a passenger in Miami-Dade County, according to a report police released on Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Alejandro Tochoytochoy on Monday at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters in Doral and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday morning, records show.

The victim was intoxicated when a friend tasked Tochoytochoy with her transportation, but instead of keeping her safe, he got in the back seat and touched her under her dress before she managed to get out of the car, according to the arrest report.

Tochoytochoy is facing a charge of attempted sexual battery of a helpless victim and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News requested a comment from Uber, but the company’s response was pending when this story was published.