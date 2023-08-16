Victim of brutal Coconut Grove beating, robbery ‘blessed’ to be alive

Police arrested a man Tuesday after they said he exposed his penis to two girls ages 4 and 9 in separate incidents at a Hobby Lobby and Walmart in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

MIAMI – Greg Breidenbach can sleep at ease knowing that a man who left him bruised and battered is behind bars.

According to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department, Breidenbach was walking in the area of Florida Avenue and Douglas Road in Coconut Grove around 1 a.m. on July 8, when he was allegedly beaten and robbed by 45-year-old Marco Antonio Roura.

Marco Antonio Roura. (WPLG)

Authorities said Roura not only viciously beat Breidenbach last month, but also robbed him of his watch and chain from Tiffany & Co as he was walking home from a night out with friends at the Oasis Hookah Lounge in Miami.

On Wednesday, Breidenbach spoke with Local 10 News who said that he is still recovering after the brutal attack.

“It was overkill violence. My left face was completely destroyed. There’s seven plates in my face,” he said.

Police said they spoke to a witness on Aug 8 who said she observed Roura walking up to Breidenbach and punching him and as he fell to the ground, he continued to punch and kick the victim.

The witness also stated that she noticed Roura grabbing something from Breidenbach’s arm following the attack, authorities said.

The witness walked away from the scene and went to the Westar Gas Station, located at 3700 S. Dixie Highway, when shortly after, Roura arrived at the gas station and told the witness that he took a watch from Breidenbach and sold it for $30, according to the arrest report.

The witness told police that she has known Roura for over 20 years and identified him through a single photo as the person who attacked Breidenbach.

While the physical scars are healing, Breidenbach says the emotional ones linger and he’s blessed to be alive.

“I feel very blessed. I don’t feel lucky, I feel blessed,” he said.

Breidenbach told Local News that he never met Roura before and says that he is still recovering and beginning physical therapy but wants to put the incident behind him.

According to jail records, Roura was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where he faces charges of strong-arm robbery and felony battery. His bond was set at $17,500.

Roura appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday morning where a judge found probable cause for the incident and could face additional charges.

The judge ordered Roura to stay away from the victim and 500 feet away from Breidenbach’s home and place of employment.