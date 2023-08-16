Video shows group of crooks break into SUV before stealing it

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade are searching for a group of thieves who broke into a car before jumping in and taking off, and the victim said they did it without her keys.

Surveillance video shows the thieves arrive in two separate cars under the cover of night.

They then get to work outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade condominium complex.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“They go around the parking lot trying to open all of the vehicles that were there,” said neighbor Johnny Tivera.

Security cameras from another angle catch the crooks eyeing an SUV and eventually breaking a side window.

One of the suspects then is seen climbing inside.

That 2021 Kia Seltos belonged to Scarlett O’Hara, who has since seen the video of the culprits stealing her car. The youth dance instructor’s workbag was in the backseat.

“They probably thought it was something valuable, but it was just my dance work toys for kids, so it was tutus, ballet shoes, maracas, docks, so I hope they feel dumb, I hope the people who stole my car feel pretty stupid right now because there’s really nothing valuable in there,” she said.

At least one of the five thieves appeared to be a female among a group of mostly teens who were up to no good.

“These are young kids, what are they doing at four in the morning, shouldn’t they be home, where are their parents at?” asked Tivera.

Added O’Hara: “it’s hurtful because you don’t know who you’re hurting.”

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize any of the assailants is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.