Miami man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man claimed his $1 million prize after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced this week.

Humberto Herrera Alvarez, 37, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Alvarez purchased his winning ticket from Ruby Fuel, located at 5100 Northwest 7th Street in Miami.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $10 game, MYSTERY MULTIPLIER, launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “In addition, this ticket features ten top prizes of $1 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000!”

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.