Florida woman wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A lucky woman hit the jackpot in Florida after playing a lottery scratch-off game this week, Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Lashonda Roberts, 49, of Brandon, claimed her $1 million prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the “$1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular” scratch-off game.
According to Lottery officials, Roberts chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
She purchased her winning ticket from a Publix store in St. Petersburg.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
“The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”
