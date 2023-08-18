Police: Man arrested after stealing Audi, leading police on chase in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police arrested a man Thursday after they found him sleeping inside of a stolen car, resulting in a chase, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, two police officers were on routine patrol when they spotted Anthony Saavedra, 42, of Hialeah, sleeping inside of a black Audi in the parking lot of a Hampton hotel, located at 3620 NW 79th Ave.

A check on the car’s tag showed that it had been reported stolen, authorities said.

The officers then ordered Saavedra to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. He complied, but then started pulling away from one of the officers as he tried to handcuff him, the report stated.

According to the report, a struggle ensued and one officer tried to tase Saavedra a couple times, but the taser didn’t have any effect.

Police said Saavedra then jumped back into the car and took off, leading police on a chase that ended in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street after he crashed the Audi into a silver Nissan and a white Chevy Silverado.

He then jumped out of the stolen car and took off running, but was taken into custody a short time later, authorities said.

Police said the people inside the Nissan were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not confirmed.

According to the arrest report, two stolen tags were found in the trunk of the stolen vehicle. Suspected meth and cocaine were also found inside the car, according to the report.

Saavedra was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of suspected cocaine, possession of suspected crystal meth, driving with a suspended license and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department, in February 2021, Saavedra was arrested in their jurisdiction after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into the city, which was flagged by the department’s license plate readers.