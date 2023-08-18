Woman accused of drugging, robbing Miami men

Surveillance photos (L/R) and mugshot (C) of Danyelle Eans, according to police.

MIAMI – Fingerprint evidence led Miami police to arrest a woman Thursday they said drugged and robbed at least two men.

Authorities jailed Danyelle Eans, 34, of west Miami-Dade, on two grand theft charges.

Police said in the first incident, on May 21, 2022, a man took Eans back to his Coconut Grove home where the two had drinks together. He told authorities he passed out and when he woke up later that afternoon, he noticed $41,280 worth of valuables were missing.

They said home surveillance video, seen below, showed Eans walking out the door with two bags full of the victim’s items.

Surveillance video:

Police said fingerprints taken from a glass, as well as bottles of alcohol and orange juice, came back to Eans, whom the victim later identified in a photo lineup.

According to an arrest report, in the second incident, on July 15, 2023, a man said he met Eans, a stranger, at MAD Club Wynwood, located at 55 NE 24th St., and he took her home to his downtown apartment early that morning.

He told police that the pair “continued to drink and shortly after they went into the bedroom,” the report states. Then, “out of nowhere,” he said he fell asleep.

Surveillance photos:

Surveillance photos of drugging and robbery suspect. (MPD)

Then, at around noon, the man told police he “heard some noise and noticed (Eans) standing next to his closet,” the investigating officer wrote.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police Eans offered to order breakfast and then left. The man said he soon ran out to look for her, but she was long gone.

The man said Eans took three Rolex watches valued at a total of roughly $47,000.

Once again, police said fingerprint evidence connected Eans to the case. Police said they found her prints on a the closet door, a remote control, multiple cans of La Croix seltzer water and an Aquafina bottle. He later identified her in a photo lineup.

Police said they located and arrested Eans Thursday at her apartment in the 6600 block of Northwest Seventh Street, just south of the Miami International Airport.

Eans was given a $15,000 bond and remained held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an out-of-state warrant Friday, according to jail records.