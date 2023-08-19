Developing: Prisoner escapes in Miami-Dade County

DORAL, Fla. – Police officers from two agencies were searching for a fugitive on Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

A prisoner escaped, according to Cmdr. Alicia Neal, a spokeswoman for the Doral Police Department.

Miami-Dade and Doral police officers were searching for the fugitive in the area of Northwest 33 Street and 87 Avenue.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

