Driver crashes into restaurant injuring 20 in Broward

PLANTATION, Fla. – A woman who was driving a red Nissan Altima crashed into a restaurant at a shopping center — injuring 20 people on Friday in Broward County.

Angel Soler, who was among the injured, said he was at the Thai Meal, at 8257 W Sunrise Blvd., in Plantation when the Nissan crashed through the windows.

Soler said it sounded like an explosion. One moment he was seating at a table in Thai Meal and the next he was laying on the floor right next to the Nissan.

“There was a lot of screaming,” Soler said. “There was a lot of shouting. Everybody was trying to see if there was anybody under the car.”

Flying shards of glass injured Soler and others. A dozen, including two pregnant women, had to be rushed to the hospital, according to Lt. Aston Bright, a spokesman for Plantation Fire Rescue.

“They were crying; they were terrified,” Angie Culver, who works nearby, said. “It was scary for them! A car just came flying at them.”

Plantation Fire Rescue personnel responded to the restaurant at about 6:30 p.m. and used wristbands to identify the severity of the injuries.

“It was an extremely dangerous situation,” Bright said. “As far as we know, the driver was trying to park the car and somehow crashed into the building.”

