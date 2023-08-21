Police: PGA golfer Erik Compton arrested after throwing wife into wall at SW Miami-Dade home

PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton was arrested after a domestic incident in southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities arrested PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton on felony and misdemeanor charges after police accused him of committing domestic violence against his wife at their southwest Miami-Dade home over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 Saturday evening at the couple’s home in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue in the Glenvar Heights area.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Compton and his wife were having a verbal argument over “relationship issues” when things escalated after she took out her cellphone and began recording.

Police said Compton, 43, grabbed the phone out of his wife’s hand and threw it into their pool, then grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her into a wall, leaving her with small bruises on her left arm.

The report states that Compton’s wife left, drove to a friend’s house and called police. Compton invoked his right to an attorney and declined to speak with police about the incident, it states.

The pro golfer, who was born and raised in the Miami area and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, was arrested on a strong-armed robbery charge — a second-degree felony — and a misdemeanor battery charge.

Compton was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and later bonded out.