COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested on the first day of school in Broward County Monday after he brought a gun to school, authorities said.

Coconut Creek police confirmed the teen was arrested around 1:15 p.m. Monday at Coconut Creek High School, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave.

According to police, the gun was found in the student’s backpack.

He faces two felony charges -- carrying a firearm/weapon and school disruption.

No other details were immediately released.