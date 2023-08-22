Have you seen him? BSO releases sketch, surveillance of suspect in ‘vicious crime’

Broward Sheriff's Office releases video of a truck driven by a man who sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in a pick-up truck who they say sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman in what they are describing as a “vicious crime.”

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, near the 2900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. The woman told investigators that she was sitting on a curb when a man in a dark-colored pick-up truck stopped. He offered her money in exchange for sex. She declined the man’s offer and began walking away, she told detectives.

That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim’s arm and forced her into the truck, according to the report.

She fought back and was able to escape, but the suspect got out of the truck, restrained her and sexually assaulted her outside of the vehicle, say investigators.

Surveillance video from the area shows the victim running away from the truck and also captures the driver following the woman as she searches for someone to help her.

The truck can then be seen fleeing the area as the woman enters a nearby business, where she was able to call 911.

BSO’s Special Victims Unit released a composite sketch of the man based on the victim’s description in addition to the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Nelson Mendez at 954-321-4460 or through Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S.