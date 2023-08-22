Deputies investigate shooting in Broward

(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting on Monday night in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a house near Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale.

Deputies remained in the area of Southwest 75 Avenue and 25 Court on Tuesday morning and used crime scene tape to block access to the house.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Michael Kaneff and Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

