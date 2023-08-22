FBI increases reward for information about missing person’s case from 1982

Maribel Oquendo-Carrero (left) and rendering of what she may have looked like at age 47.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Tuesday marks the 50th birthday of Maribel Oquendo-Carrero, of Homestead, who hasn’t been seen since 1982 when she was just 9 years old.

Now, the FBI is raising the reward for information about the cold case to $25,000.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Maribel Oquendo-Carrero and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance,” the FBI said in a news release.

According to the FBI, Oquendo-Carrero was last seen on Dec. 6, 1982, after she left her home at the Sky Vista Apartments, located in the 1500 block of Northeast Eighth Street in Homestead.

Authorities said she had walked to the corner store, called Food Spot, in the Sky Vista Shopping Center, but she was never seen or heard from again.

According to detectives, Oquendo-Carrero was born in Camden, New Jersey, and has ties to Puerto Rico, Florida and New York.

The Homestead Police Department and the FBI continue to investigate her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. People may also submit tips via tips.fbi.gov.