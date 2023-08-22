Man who says he was pummelled by police wants ‘justice’

It's been almost four years since a rough arrest at a West Palm Beach convenience store. And now the man who says he was beaten wants justice.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been almost four years since a rough arrest at a West Palm Beach convenience store.

John Monroque was left bloodied and bruised, which showed in a mugshot taken immediately after the incident.

On Tuesday sitting next to his attorneys at Fort Lauderdale law firm Kelley | Uustal, he talked about how the incident traumatized him.

“It changed my life completely. I was strong, moving around, now I can’t help myself,” said Monroque.

He was at the Food Plus Market when police were called after a report of someone trespassing.

John Maroque said he was left bloodied and bruised by West Palm Beach police. (WPLG)

“There’s nothing in that call that talks about anyone who is dangerous, anyone who is violent,” said Fan Li, Monroque’s attorney.

Officers Nicholas Lordi and Jamesloo Charles responded. They ask Monroque for his identification and while Charles checked it, Monroque and Lordi were left alone, said attorneys.

Monroque told Local 10 News two years ago that when he asked that his identification be returned, things escalated.

“Then Mr. Nicholas take a high leap, and jump on (my) back, punched me in my face and slapped me on the car.”

The moment is captured on police body cam video. Monroque’s back was turned away from Lordi, he didn’t appear to be resisting and he didn’t see the officer coming.

In the police report, Lordi says Monroque was yelling obscenities at a pedestrian and that’s when he grabbed him from behind and put him on the patrol car to handcuff him.

The West Palm Beach Police Department requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate. They ended up arresting Lordi last year on one count of aggravated battery. Shortly thereafter the charge was dropped by the State Attorney’s Office due to insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

“He has not received any apology whatsoever or any compensation. Meanwhile, Nicholas Lordi is still on duty,” said Li.

Attorneys with Kelley | Uustal law firm in Fort Lauderdale have filed two separate lawsuits on Monroque’s behalf: A federal one claiming Lordi used excessive force on Monroque and a state suit filed against Adam Myers, the president of the West Palm Beach Police Department’s union claiming he defamed Monroque when Myers made an official statement to the press.

“Adam Myers and the police union called John a violent felon. John has never been violent, does not have a record of being violent,” said Li.

Monroque says he simply wants the officers held accountable.

“Justice. I need the system to be right.”

Local 10 News has reached out to the West Palm Beach Police Department and to Myers for their responses to these lawsuits. We have not yet heard back.