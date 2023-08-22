Miami man burglarized 14 vehicles parked in Midtown garage, police say

MIAMI – A Miami man already in jail on two grand theft charges faced additional charges Monday after investigators identified him as a suspect in the burglaries of more than a dozen vehicles parked at a garage in the city’s Midtown district, according to police.

Emechgia Crawford, 18, of Overtown, was charged with 19 more felonies.

According to a report from the Miami Police Department, Crawford, along with two others, were seen on surveillance video entering a parking garage at 3635 NE First Ave. in the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

An investigating officer described the video.

“As the three males enter the garage, they begin to pull on door handles and look into the vehicles with flashlights,” the officer wrote. “As they continue to look into vehicles, they shatter the windows with an unknown object. As the windows are smashed the males ransack the vehicles they’ve just vandalized, tossing out the property of the victims and taking what they find of value.”

Police said Crawford and the two other males left the same way they came in. They said the video shows one of the men carrying a shoebox from one of the victim’s vehicles.

According to the report, the trio hit a total of 14 vehicles parked in the garage. One of the victims reported it was the second time his BMW had been broken into in less than a week.

Crawford was charged with 14 counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, three counts of third-degree grand theft and two counts of third-degree grand theft of a firearm. He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear based on the report whether authorities have identified the two other suspects. Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.