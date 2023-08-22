Official: 6 Cuban migrants land in Keys on makeshift boat inscribed with ‘USA USA’

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. – Six Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning, according to an official with the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, posted to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that the migrants arrived near Summerland Key.

Slosar shared a photo of the makeshift vessel, which appeared to be made out of a type of blue tarpaulin and was inscribed with “USA USA” on its side.

Monroe County deputies assisted Border Patrol agents in responding to the landing.

The posting doesn’t state what will happen with the migrants following their arrival.