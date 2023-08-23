BSO: Pompano Beach man who sent himself child sex abuse files claimed they just ‘pop up’

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach man’s excuse for why he came to have child sexual abuse material was not enough to keep him out of jail, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

John Tokay, 64, faced a Broward County judge for an arraignment hearing Tuesday following his July arrest on 11 charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the BSO report, Tokay came to authorities’ attention on April 4, when Yahoo reported that one of its users was emailing child sexual abuse images to another Yahoo account.

Deputies said both Yahoo accounts belonged to Tokay and authorities went to his house on Northeast 13th Street to speak with him on the morning of July 18.

When deputies explained to him why they were there, Tokay told them that “sometimes advertisements for child pornography and sometimes just images of child pornography ‘pop up’ when he’s visiting other pornography websites,” the report states.

Tokay “admitted to having seen it (child sexual abuse material) before but denied mailing child pornography to himself,” a BSO detective wrote.

Deputies said Tokay wouldn’t let them look through his laptop, because he didn’t want them to “see his personal items,” including photos of his penis, but did allow them to look at his phone, where they found a 41-second video of a 7-year-old girl being raped.

According to the report, that clip was in Tokay’s deleted items folder, along with a two-minute-long video of multiple girls, ranging in age from 6 to 10, being sexually abused.

Deputies later obtained a search warrant to look at the laptop and other electronic devices, they said.

According to the report, Tokay’s laptop contained “numerous” child sexual abuse images and videos depicting girls and boys between the ages of 3 and 8.

Jail records show Tokay remained held in the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on the 11 child pornography-related charges, as well as charges in a past drunken driving case, as of Wednesday.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Gary Farmer set Tokay’s next court appearance for Oct. 19, according to records.