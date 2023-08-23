Construction worker impaled by rebar in Miami

MIAMI – A construction worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling onto standing rebar and becoming impaled, City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez confirmed.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at 77 SE Fifth St.

According to Sanchez, the fire department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was dispatched to assist with the operation.

“Paramedics treated and stabilized the patient while rescue specialists secured him using a harness,” Sanchez said in an email to Local 10 News. “Once the patient was secured, they used cutting tools to free him from the rebar which penetrated his lower body and went through the torso.”

Sanchez said firefighters worked with the on-site crane operator to lower the victim using the crane and a stokes basket.

The worker was then placed on a stretcher and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.