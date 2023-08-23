MCSO: Crime ring busted after stealing $2.5 million of GPS units from marinas throughout Florida

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 10 men Wednesday that they said were accused of stealing $2.5 million worth of products from multiple marinas throughout South Florida.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 10 men from Miami-Dade County who they said are accused of stealing $2.5 million worth of products from multiple marinas throughout Florida.

MCSO Sheriff Rick Ramsay told Local 10 News the men were considered to be an organized group of thieves that were targeting the Garmin GPS Systems on boats.

“This is a total dismantlement of an organized crime ring that has been occurring not only here in Monroe, but in the entire state of Florida,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay said the GPS systems, specifically the Garmen 8612 H16 Model, can fetch up to $5,000 each.

“This is like a candy store, we have 63 boats,” said Frank Barchiese, who oversees the Islamorada Marina.

Barchiese says his marina was hit twice in the past two years.

The thieves were caught on video surveillance stealing from the Islamorada Marina back in May.

Thieves caught on camera stealing from Islamorada Marina in May. (WPLG)

According to Adam Linhart, a spokesperson with the MCSO, the 10 men targeted marinas and private residents from Tampa to Brevard County to the Florida Keys, and a total of 17 counties were hit.

Local 10 News obtained the map that showed the targeted areas, which you can see below.

(WPLG)

“The ringleader was currently out on bond from Indian River County and Collier Counties for the same offenses,” said Ramsay.

According to the MCSO, Juan Felipe Villegas, 19, who deputies identified as the “ringleader” is now set at well over $1 million.

A total of 122 charges were just handed down in Monroe County, and other Marinas are now investing in additional security.

“We’re trying to send a strong message here in Monroe, that you’re more likely to get arrested here, prosecuted here, and more likely to stay in jail,” said Ramsay.

“We also have increased our security quite a bit,” said Barchiese.

Four of the suspects arrested were already out on bond for the same crime. Deputies said Milton Gonzalez - remains on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

According to MCSO, all 11 suspects, 10 of whom were arrested Tuesday face a total of 122 charges. The suspects are listed below.

• Juan Felipe Villegas, 19, bond set at $1,085,000

• Lazaro Arturo Gonzalez Munos, 22, total bond set at $1,085,000

• Paul Moises Balbino Crespo, 23, total bond set at $695,000

• Denzel Varona, 18, total bond set at $465,000

• Jonathan Richard Lopez, total bond set at $200,000

• Anthony Manuel Guerra, 23, total bond set at $120,000

• Walfrido William Garcia, 22, total bond set at $50,000

• Carlos Mederos, 45, total bond set at $50,000

• Milton Horney Gonzalez Gil, 53, total bond set at $50,000 remains at large

• Oscar Sahori Medina, 24, total bond set at $50,000

• Alfredo Sanchez, 29, total bond set at $50,000

The total bond for all 11 suspects is $3.9 million.