Miami-Dade Police: Detective hospitalized following accidental shooting inside SW Dade tattoo shop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department was hospitalized Tuesday night after suffering an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

It happened inside of Inkaholik Tattoos and Piercings, located at 10855 SW 72nd Street in Kendall.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a MDPD spokesman, the female detective was off-duty when her gun accidentally discharged and struck her in the lower extremities.

Police said she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami and is expected to be OK.

A Local 10 News crew was at the trauma center where the officer appeared to be alert and conscious as she was seen talking to first responders as they wheeled her in.

No other information has been released at this time.