MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning in a grassy field near Opa-locka West Airport.

Sky 10 was above the area near Northwest 186th Street and 137th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. as all occupants were outside the plane. None appeared to be injured.

The plane departed from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines earlier in the morning.

The cause of the emergency landing was not immediately known.

