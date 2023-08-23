Woman claims $820,000 Florida Lottery prize after winning $1M at Publix in North Miami

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Amelia Agosto claimed a $820,000 cash prize after winning a million from a scratch-off ticket she had purchased at a Publix in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman won a million after playing a scratch-off game at a Publix Supermarket in North Miami, the Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday morning.

Amelia Agosto claimed her prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, and she chose a one-time $820,000 payment.

Agosto purchased her winning ticket at the Publix, at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard. The retailer is set to receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The Florida Lottery reported the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game has generated more than $17 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. For more information about how to seek help for a gambling problem, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.