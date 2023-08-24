Driver hospitalized after crashing into Plantation home

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday evening after crashing his car into a home in Plantation.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the 6200 block of Pine Terrace.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that the driver of the car was an elderly man and ran outside of their homes once they heard the crash.

“Apparently an older gentleman didn’t use the brakes,” said one woman who lived nearby.

Ruben Bolaños told Local 10 News that he ran outside to help the elderly man behind the wheel and called 911.

“I tried to push in the window, but he had locked the door, so he was inaccessible,” Bolaños said.

Neighbors said Plantation Fire Rescue pulled the man out of the car and transported him to a nearby hospital.

“He seemed incoherent and looked confused but seemed OK,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors told Local 10 News the family who lives in the home are out of town on vacation and the elderly man ended up crashing his car into the children’s room.

“That’s the children’s room that he hit so thank God for that,” said one woman who lived nearby.

People living along Pine Terrace say it’s not the first time their street has turned into a collision course.

“You see that? That was another car that crashed into that palm,” one neighbor said when describing a previous crash in the area. “There were actually car parts that landed on top of the house.”

Following the crash, Plantation residents told Local 10 News that Pine Terrace has sharp turns and drivers who are not familiar with the area sometimes go a little faster than they should.

“(It) would probably do us good to have a couple of speed bumps,” said Bolaños.

Local 10 News reached out to Plantation Fire Rescue and the Plantation Police Department to find out the man’s condition but have yet to receive a response.

No other information has been released at this time.