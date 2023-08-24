FBI searches for Hollywood bank robber wearing tropical shirt

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying a robber who they said stole cash from a bank on Thursday in Hollywood.

The robbery was reported around 2:45 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 851 S. State Road 7.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the bank robber, who was wearing a yellow tropical shirt with boats, blue jeans, black sunglasses and white sneakers, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.