Shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood leaves 1 hospitalized, police say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood on Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 100 block of Northeast 66th Street.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim shot in the leg.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police have not identified the victim involved in the shooting.

