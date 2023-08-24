WATCH: State troopers save suicidal man trying to run into traffic on I-595

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is crediting its troopers for saving a suicidal man who tried to dart into traffic on Interstate 595.

According to video posted Thursday on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of Interstate 95.

The video shows the man trying to run into traffic before a trooper leaps over a barrier, grabs him and prevents him from harming himself.

According to FHP, medics took the man to an area hospital to be medically evaluated.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.