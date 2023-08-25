BSO detective resigns after probe following sergeant’s fentanyl death

A Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detective who was the focus of an internal investigation following a fellow detective’s fentanyl death has resigned; records show she violated several agency policies.

As Local 10 News first reported in July, Sgt. Kevin Forsberg, known for his work on the hit A&E crime show “The First 48,” died of a fentanyl overdose at his Plantation apartment on Jan. 27.

Forsberg, 53, was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

BSO completed its internal affairs investigation this week and had Deputy Bozena Gajda-Morales not resigned, she would have been fired by the agency, according to internal documents.

The nine-year veteran, known as “Jojo,” found Forsberg’s body. She resided at the same apartment complex, had a key fob to his unit, and told investigators she went to check on him after he didn’t respond to phone calls.

An autopsy determined that Forsberg died of fentanyl toxicity, ruling the cause of death accidental and how it got into his body as undetermined.

According to an internal affairs record obtained by Local 10 News, Gajda-Morales violated BSO’s alcohol and drug policies and committed conduct unbecoming of an employee.

Investigators recommended termination, but Gajda-Morales resigned in July, just days after Local 10 News reported that she was the subject of the internal probe.

According to a BSO memo, Gajda-Morales was suspended in February for a “reasonable suspicion drug test.”

Sources said she tested positive for an illegal substance.

Local 10 News is awaiting further documents from BSO that explain what she specifically did to violate department policies.

On the day he died, Gajda-Morales said she and Forsberg had conducted a search of a vehicle for narcotics. After the search, she says they went to a local restaurant to eat.

Gajda-Morales’ attorney, Gary Celetti, released a statement to Local 10 News Friday regarding her resignation:

“Bozena Gajda-Morales, also known as Jojo, did resign from the Broward Sheriff’s Office effective July 24, 2023, on her own and for her own reasons. Jojo did not test positive for anything related to fentanyl and disputes any allegations regarding any involvement in Sergeant Forsberg’s death. After everything Jojo has been through at the Sheriff’s office, she decided to leave the agency she once loved in pursuit of another career path. Jojo denies all allegations by the Plantation Police Department and she will continue to defend herself.” Gary Celitti, deputy's attorney

The Plantation Police Department has not commented on its investigation of Forsberg’s death.